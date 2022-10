CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A great way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month is to get immersed in the world of flamenco music and dance and that is exactly what Fox 8’s Kristi Capel did on Fox 8 News in the Morning. Cleveland’s award-winning flamenco music and dance company ABREPASO gives Kristi a lesson. Click here to learn more about ABREPASO’s upcoming show at the Music Box Supper Club.

