Meet Bella Sin, Cleveland Burlesque Queen

This multi award winning performer hails originally from Juarez, in the state of Chihuahua, Bella Sin is a proud Mexican-Immigrant woman who holds the honor of being named “One Of Cleveland’s Most Interesting People 2011” along with the run running tittle of “Cleveland Burlesque Queen”. She has been the Executive Producer of the Ohio International Burlesque Festival for its entire 10 years, and is the owner of the long running Cleveland Burlesque formally known as Le Femme Mystique Burlesque along with taking part in Burlesque Hall of Fame’s Moves Shakers and Innovators showcase in 2017.

Sin is an activist, instructor, historian, actress, and philanthropist – and is known throughout northeastern Ohio for revitalizing local Burlesque. Her achievements and credentials have been praised in numerous publications and the “All That Glitters’ documentary on burlesque. Besides being a dancer, Sin is also a model, LGBTQ community volunteer, and teacher – inspiring an array of aspiring dancers and performers.



She is honored to have had her premiere project; the Ohio International Burlesque Festival officially recognized by both civic and state officials. Sin works diligently to promote, grow, and save Burlesque history in the rustbelt region of Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and Detroit.

Bella Sin in Historian & Historical Archivalist Bio

Bella Sin has been researching the history of burlesque for the past fifteen years. Some of their areas of specialization include Latin burlesque throughout the Americas, LGTBQ+ burlesque, as well as the history of performers and venues in their current region, Cleveland Ohio. In their search for evidence of the lives of vedettes, rumberas, ficheras, and burlesque exotics, Sin has worked closely with the researchers and archivists of Ohio State’s special collections and assisted in the expansion of the Charles H McCaghy Collection of Exotic Dance. Sin also shares their knowledge and methods in an effort to decolonize burlesque, both historically and currently. Their class on Latin Burlesque emphasizes the often-overlooked contributions of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ to this art’s history.

Sin currently serves as the historian of the Comite Mexicano, and the archivist for Mexican American Historical Association of Cleveland. They also publish their burlesque research on LatinBurlesqueHistory.com and through their social media.

