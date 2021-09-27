Meet the first Latino Theater Company in Ohio

Representing Hispanic culture in the theater.

LatinUs Theater Company, Inc, was formed and registered in the state of Ohio in January 2018 to fulfill the growing need for a Hispanic/Latino artistic space for their voice, cultural expressions and artistic manifestations in Northeast Ohio. They received the status of a 501c3 non-profit organization in May 2018.

Their passion is to improve the cultural experience and quality of life of the Hispanic community of the Clark-Fulton neighborhood area and Latin American population in Greater Cleveland providing access to genuine theater works in Spanish which promote and protect the culture and traditions through theater.

They strongly believe that improving access to quality and genuine artistic expression will improve the dignity of a neighborhood that has been impoverished through decades. Since the Hispanic community has been losing their identity, traditions, and cultural stories, LatinUs theater company envisions to foster cultural pride and consciousness.

By preserving and protecting the rich culture through the arts, and making it accessible to all, LatinUs Theater Company can help Greater Clevelanders understand Latin culture and what it means to be Hispanic/Latin American.

With increased representation by local artists, the members of LatinUs Theater Company have put their hands together to form an organization to present Latin stories, cultures and traditions in a respectful and positive way, where no Hispanic/Latin American will be stereotyped and misrepresented.

LatinUs Theater Company contributes to educating the Hispanic community by promoting and producing artistic and theatrical works in Spanish, honoring the cultural heritage and traditions of the Latin American population of Northeast Ohio.

Destination Cleveland is proud to present a Celebration of Hispanic Art during Hispanic Heritage Month.