How to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Cleveland

The Spanish Voice of the Cavs Highlights CLE’s Hispanic Community

Sponsored by Destination Cleveland – When I was asked by my friends at Destination Cleveland to write about Hispanic Heritage Month in Cleveland, the first thought that crossed my mind was to say no, because at the end of the day, I’m a talker and not a writer. Then again, I’ve never been one to say no to anything, so I find myself trying to put my thoughts on paper about how I and the Hispanic community celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) in Cleveland.

HHM is observed in the United States from September 15th to October 15th in celebration of the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. It was first celebrated in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period starting on September 15 and ending on October 15. <<Read Full Article Here>>