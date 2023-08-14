Former President Trump raged Monday against a possible impending indictment that could be filed against him in Georgia, arguing that he did not tamper with the state’s elections in 2020.

Trump said in two Truth Social posts that he did not interfere with the election process and repeated his false claims that others who “tampered” with the process to steal the election from him are the ones who should face prosecution.

“No, I didn’t tamper with the election! Those who rigged & stole the election were the ones doing the tampering, & they are the slime that should be prosecuted,” he said in a post.

“Would someone please tell the Fulton County grand jury that I did not tamper with the election,” he said in another post.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to present her case this week to a grand jury on Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. She previously said any charging decisions from the case would be announced by Sept. 1.

Trump has already been indicted in three other cases — the Stormy Daniels hush-money probe in Manhattan, and federal cases regarding the 2020 election and Jan. 6 and his handling of classified and sensitive documents. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and claimed that the indictments demonstrate that the legal system is being politicized and weaponized against him.

One of the most high-profile moments that could be referenced in the Georgia case if indictments are handed down is a phone call that Trump made in January 2021 to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) in which he asked Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 votes to flip the state from now-President Biden.

Trump has defended the incident as a “perfect” phone call and criticized Willis for her pursuit of the case.

“I made a perfect phone call of protest,” Trump said Monday.

He alleged that Willis has “no interest” in the “massive amounts of evidence” available on those who he claims stole the election from him and only wants to go after him. He added that he would be “happy” to show the information to the grand jury.

Trump also criticized former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R), who received a subpoena last week to testify before the grand jury. Duncan served as lieutenant governor of the state from 2019 to 2023 and has been highly critical of Trump.

Trump said Duncan should not testify, but he was a “disaster” for not looking into the claims of voter fraud and “fought the truth all the way.”