Former Vice President Mike Pence blasted President Biden for his administration’s response to China and Russia.

“You’re witnessing a vacuum of leadership on the global stage, largely owing to the failed policies of the Biden administration,” Pence said in an exclusive interview with host John Catsimatidis on “Cats and Cosby” on WABC 770 AM.

“I mean, the fact that you now have you had President Xi in Moscow with Putin earlier this week, you have a China negotiating relations and some sort of normalization between Saudi Arabia and Iran is all evidence of a vacuum that’s been created,” he continued.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping concluded his three-day trip to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, which China labeled as a “journey of friendship, cooperation and peace.” The West has seen the visit as China doubling down its support of Russia amid its invasion into Ukraine.

Pence, who is a potential GOP presidential candidate, said that the absence of leadership stems from the Biden administration “begging” Iran to enter back into the nuclear deal, the “disastrous” U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the U.S. not sending aid fast enough to aid Ukraine in its war against Russia. He said that without a strong leader in the U.S., the free world is “not being led.”

“It’s a vacuum of American leadership,” he said. “It’s one of the reasons why we need strong bold leader, we’re the leader of the free world. And if America is not leading in the free world, the free world is not being led.”

Pence is one of the rumored Republicans who may be seeking to challenge former President Trump in the 2024 GOP primary. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are the only two Republicans who have officially announced a primary challenge to Trump.