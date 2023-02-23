A federal judge on Thursday greenlighted the depositions of former President Trump and FBI Director Christopher Wray in suits from two former employees of the bureau who argue they were unfairly targeted due to their work investigating the former president’s ties to Russia during the 2016 election.

Text messages between former FBI agent Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page, who were engaged in an affair, show the two discussing the investigation into Trump and making critical comments about him.

Strzok, who was fired from the bureau, is challenging his dismissal, while Page, who resigned, similarly asserts that Trump and his appointees targeted her out of a political vendetta.

An order from U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson allows a two-hour deposition of each figure — if President Biden makes no executive privilege claims over any aspect of the testimony.

Trump often pointed to the text messages between Strzok and Page to suggest he faced unfair scrutiny by the FBI, kicking off what would become a pattern of dismissing investigations into him as politically motivated.

