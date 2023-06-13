The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Jared Bernstein to become chair of the Council of Economic Advisers (CEA).

Senators voted 50-49 on Bernstein’s nomination to the post that Cecilia Rouse vacated in March. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) was the lone Democrat to side with every present Republican.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) was the lone senator who did not vote. He had indicated Monday that he might travel to Bedminster, N.J., to support former President Trump after he was arraigned in Miami. Trump was indicted last week on charges he mishandled classified documents.

Tuberville’s absence angered Senate Republicans who were hoping the situation would force Vice President Harris to appear in order to break a tie.

Bernstein’s nomination wasn’t a sure thing just hours earlier on Tuesday. Manchin announced that he would vote against his nomination, citing their differentiating economic philosophies.

“Mr. Bernstein’s economic philosophy is problematic as he has shown a willingness to disregard the need for all-of-the-above energy policies and necessary federal budget cuts to alleviate the skyrocketing cost of living for working families,” Manchin explained in a statement.

“I did not vote for Mr. Bernstein because we must protect America’s economic stability and energy security from radical policies such as the Green New Deal,” Manchin added.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) also indicated prior to the vote that he was undecided on Bernstein. He ended up voting for his nomination. The two moderate Senate Democrats top the list of vulnerable members and those Republicans hope to topple in 2024.

Republicans lined up to oppose Bernstein ahead of the vote, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) arguing that he was a political choice to serve as chair.

“The CEA was designed to produce objective, empirical economic analysis. With the rarest of exceptions, it’s been led by a seasoned economist with a PhD in the field. That streak would end with Mr. Bernstein,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “The nominee the Senate will consider this week can more accurately claim expertise in partisan warfare than economics.”