House Democrats on Tuesday announced a secret plan to break through the partisan logjam that’s dogging talks over the debt ceiling and threatening a government default.

The strategy, hatched in January and kept under wraps since then, is designed to force a vote on a debt limit hike even over the objections of Republican leaders, who both control the floor and are demanding trillions of dollars in spending cuts as a condition of preventing a default — cuts President Biden has refused to consider.

On Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the Treasury Department warned that such a lapse could occur as soon as June 1, Democratic leaders unveiled their stealthy plan — a long-shot gambit, known as a discharge petition, that forces floor action on legislation that’s backed by a majority of House lawmakers.

In a letter to fellow Democrats, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) outlined that strategy, revealing that the legislative vehicle Democrats intend to use was introduced in January — very quietly and without any fanfare — by Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (D-Calif.). And on Tuesday, during a pro forma session of the House, Rep. Jim McGovern (Mass.), the senior Democrat on the Rules Committee, introduced a “special rule” designed to guide that bill to the floor if the discharge petition is successful.

“A dangerous default is not an option,” Jeffries wrote. “Making sure that America pays its bills – and not the extreme ransom note demanded by Republicans – is the only responsible course of action.”

The news of the Democrats’ surprise strategy was first reported by The New York Times.

The discharge petition — an obscure mechanism empowering 218 lawmakers to pass bills the Speaker refuses to consider — is almost never successful, because it requires members of the ruling party to defy their own leadership.

Democrats, with 213 members, would need to find five Republicans willing to sign on. And some Republicans are already warning that it’ll never happen, especially after GOP leaders last week were successful in passing a debt ceiling package through the lower chamber, which included $4.8 trillion in deficit reduction.

“They’re not going to get any Republicans,” Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), the head of the far-right Freedom Caucus, said Tuesday in a phone interview. “We already passed our bill.”

Still, some moderate Republicans have already floated a willingness to join Democrats on a discharge petition if Congress inches too close to a federal default with no resolution in sight. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), a co-chair of the centrist Problem Solvers Caucus, said earlier in the year that he might do so — “if that’s necessary.”

The timing is crucial, since the obscure rules governing a discharge petition require that the underlying legislation must sit in committee for at least 30 legislative days before it can be brought to the floor. DeSaulnier’s bill, which was introduced on Jan. 30, has already met that threshold.

“This was Democrats sort of having the foresight and preparation to anticipate that we might need a break-the-glass strategy here in case of emergency, and so that’s why we introduced that underlying bill,” a senior Democratic aide told The Hill.

The special rule will provide for the consideration of the DeSaulnier bill, the aide said, and it allows for the measure to be amended to insert language to address the debt ceiling.

The next step in the process is filing a discharge petition, which will start the signature-gathering process. The petition, however, cannot be filed for seven legislative days after the special rule is introduced, meaning the earliest signatures can begin to be collected is on May 16.

If the petition garners at least 218 signatures, a vote can be forced on the special rule.

Despite being in the planning stages for months, Democratic leaders have not released their discharge petition plans. The bill being used as part of the procedural gambit is titled the “Breaking the Gridlock Act,” which DeSaulnier quietly introduced at the end of January.

The measure, which stretches 45 pages, says it is meant “to advance commonsense policy provisions.” It was referred to all Congressional committees.

The legislation, however, was not solely introduced for a discharge petition to address the debt limit, the senior Democratic aide said. It could have been used to force a vote on measures pertaining to abortion or guns, for example.

Emily Brooks contributed reporting. Updated at 2:33 p.m.