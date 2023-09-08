Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) defended his actions surrounding the 2020 election after a grand jury report in Fulton County, Ga., released Friday showed jurors recommended that he be prosecuted.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) ultimately did not pursue the charges.

Graham said Friday that his decisions, including his highly-publicized call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), were “consistent” with his job as a U.S. senator and, at the time, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. The South Carolina Republican added that he made the “responsible decision” and noted repeatedly that he voted to certify the 2020 election for President Biden.

“At the end of the day, nothing happened,” Graham told reporters in his home state. “What I did was consistent with my job as being a U.S. senator, chair of the Judiciary Committee. … I think the system in this country is getting off the rails and we have to be careful not to use the legal system as a political tool.”

Graham told reporters that he did not read the report in question and that he was surprised the grand jury recommended him for prosecution. He added that he has not had any further communication with the grand jury.

“It’s over for me,” Graham said. “I was totally surprised. … I never suggested anybody set aside the election. I never said ‘go find votes.’ I never said anything other than trying to find how the mail-in balloting system worked.”

“The case will move forward without me,” Graham said. “If it ever becomes impossible or politically dangerous or legally dangerous for a United States senator to call up people to find out how the election was wrong, God help us all. The next election, if I have questions, I’ll do the same thing.”

