Rock & Roll Hall of Fame welcomes Booker T. Jones for Black History Month Celebration

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- On Wednesday evening, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Booker T. Jones is holding a live interview and discussion at the museum.

The talk with the R&B and funk artist is part of the Rock Hall's Black History Month celebration. The Rock Hall says the discussion will spotlight Jones as the leader of the famed Stax Records house band, the architect of the Memphis soul sound, and one of the most legendary figures in music.

Jones will also discuss his new book, Time is Tight: My Life Note by Note. Afterward, fans can participate in a book signing.

The memoir depicts Jones' life from pursuing music in segregated Memphis, Tennesse to collaborations with some of the era’s most influential artists, including Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, and Sam & Dave.

Attendees will need to purchase a copy of the book at the museum's store on the day of the event to participate in the signing.

Jones will be speaking on Wednesday, February 19 at 7 p.m. in the museum’s Foster Theatre. Tickets are $15. Fans can also watch a live stream of the interview on the Rock Hall’s Facebook page.

Booker T. and the MG’s were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. The 1960s R&B/funk band was influential in shaping the sound of southern soul and Memphis soul music. The original members of the band included Jones, Steve Cropper, Lewie Steinberg and Al Jackson Jr.

Booker T. & the MG’s are known for their hit songs Time is Tight, Hang ‘Em High and Groovin’.

