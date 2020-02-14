Booker T. Jones speaking at Rock Hall as part of Black History Month celebration

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Booker T. Jones will be holding a live interview and discussion at the museum next week.

According to the Rock Hall, Jones will be speaking on Wednesday, February 19 at 7 p.m. in the museum’s Foster Theatre. Tickets are $15.

The event is part of the museum’s Black History Month celebration.

Jones will discuss his new book, Time is Tight: My Life Note by Note. Afterwards, fans can participate in a book signing.

To take part in the signing, attendees will need to purchase a copy of the book Time is Tight: My Life Note by Note at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame store on the day of the event.

Booker T. and the MG’s were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992. The 1960s R&B/funk band was influential in shaping the sound of southern soul and Memphis soul music. The original members of the band included Jones, Steve Cropper, Lewie Steinberg and Al Jackson Jr.

Booker T. & the MG’s are known for their hit songs Time is Tight, Hang ‘Em High and Groovin’.

Fans can also watch a live stream of Jones’ interview on the Rock Hall’s Facebook page.

