CANTON, Ohio (WJW) - In celebrating the NFL's centennial, it's important to recognize the African-Americans who helped pave the way for today's game.

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there were 13 African-Americans who played up until 1933.

Now, 70% of the league's players are African-American.

