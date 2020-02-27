Black history comes alive at Cleveland academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- As Black History Month comes to a close, learning is coming to life at one Cleveland school.

Wings Academy hosted a "wax" museum, where students dressed up as African American historical figures or groups and, upon command, recited speeches in front of students and parents. The event was organized by several teachers.

"It's important for our young people to know who they are every day that they go through life," said superintendent Timothy Roberts Sr.

Wings Academy was recently designated a Community School of Quality by the Ohio Department of Education.

Students say studying their history provided a boost in self esteem. One student dressed as a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, a historically black fraternity with an array of influential members including Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"It was the first intercollegiate Greek letter organization for black men," said 11-year-old Soren Williams.

Parent Sinera Jones says her son in fifth grade practiced his speech about the Tuskegee Airmen for weeks.

"This was a really creative way for them all to get involved and into character and really be able to not only just learn it but kind of live it by showing other people," she said.

As history continues to evolve, the Wings Academy event provided a reminder to some that one day their child's story could be the one the next generation learns.