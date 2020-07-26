Cleveland’s Salaam Clinic offering free medical exams, check-ups today for children in need

Stethoscope with clipboard and Laptop on desk,Doctor working in hospital writing a prescription, Healthcare and medical concept,test results in background,vintage color,selective focus (Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A healthcare clinic near Cleveland’s east side Hough and Fairfax neighborhoods is reopening its doors Sunday to host their first-ever Pediatric Day.

Salaam Clinic Midtown is offering free healthcare services for children in the community who are in need of medical care. This includes routine exams, check-ups and healthy eating tips.

The free pediatric visits are available to children between the ages of 2 and 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

All guardians of children attending are advised to bring the necessary forms upon arrival to their visit such as daycare forms, school forms, and/or sports physical forms.

Although no vaccinations will be administered, guardians should bring their children’s shot records with them.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, there is limited availability for walk-in appointments and scheduling an appointment in advance is highly recommended.

For appointments, please call (216) 505-9800. For more information and general inquiries, visit www.salaamclinic.org or email info@salaamclinic.org.

Additionally, all guardians and children over the age of 12 will be required to wear masks which will be provided free of charge at registration.

Salaam Clinic Midtown is located in the Health-Tech Corridor at 7401 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio, 44121.

The healthcare provider was founded in 2018 as a program of the not-for-profit organization, Salaam Cleveland. Salaam Clinic’s mission is to aid in the health and wellness of all, with compassion, care, and education. The facility operates a free and charitable clinic that offers up to date evidence-based medicine, as well as provides educational programming.

