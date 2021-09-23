Pandemic demand ups urgency for expansion at Cleveland food bank

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Greater Cleveland Food Bank serves more than a thousand community partner agencies.

While its home on South Waterloo Road is a large warehouse, it’s not big enough for the long term. Poverty and food insecurity have always been in the six counties, but the pandemic made it worse.

That’s why plans to expand its capacity have new urgency. The walls of the new, 200,000-square-foot warehouse will be almost twice as tall as the current facility. Construction should be done by next March with it open for a business a short time later.

The money for the project comes from community partners, corporate neighbors and grants from organizations like Feeding America.