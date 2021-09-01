Canton foodbank is more than a warehouse

CANTON, Ohio (WJW)– When it was a Fishers Foods, the building on Cherry Street in Canton was a neighborhood hub. Now, it’s the Stark County campus of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

Cara came in for food assistance, but also signed up her grandson and daughter for Stark County THRIVE, a program run through the Canton City Board of Health to support healthy babies and pre-natal care for mothers. It’s one of several community partners that call the Stark County campus home.

“Food insecurity is a symptom of poverty. And the more we can work on poverty is the more we can reduce food insecurity,” said Dan Flowers, Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank CEO.

He said by making this facility more than just a food warehouse, they’re able to help folks become more sustainable. On any given day, not only will the center distribute more than 40,000 pounds of food across eight counties, but they’ll provide opportunities for clients to actually talk to a person about job training, educational opportunities, better housing or even get legal help.