Northeast Ohio fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Fall is in the air. The Cleveland area is home to many farms, where you can make your pumpkin spice dreams come true.
Check our list of pumpkin patches, apple orchards, corn mazes and hayrides, sponsored by Goodwill.
(Please check the websites or call ahead for additional information. Dates, times and prices may vary.)
Arrowhead Orchard
11724 Lisbon St., Paris
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, apple picking, train rides, playground, obstacle course.
Open Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 3 to Oct. 25.
$10 for children 3 to 17. 2 and under are free. $5 for adults on Mondays and Fridays, $7 for Saturdays and Sundays. Apple, sunflower and pumpkin picking, and apple cannon are extra.
Beriswill Farms
2200 Station Rd., Valley City
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, play area.
Corn maze starting Sept. 14.
Admission is $7 on weekdays and $8 on weekends. Children 2 and under are free.
Brasee’s Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch
18421 State Route 58, Wellington
Corn maze, pumpkin patch, straw maze, petting zoo, corn pit.
Open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Sept. 18 through Oct. 31.
Ages 5 and up are $5. Kids 4 and under are free with paid adult.
Burnham Orchards
8019 State Route 113 East, Berlin Heights
Corn maze, hay rides, pumpkin patch, apple picking, pedal karts, petting zoo.
Weekend festivals Sept. 18 through Oct. 24.
Admission is $14 for ages 3 to 72. Activities included.
Derthicks Corn Maze
5182 State Route 82, Mantua
Corn maze, pumpkin patch, zip line, hay bale play area.
Open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 15 to Oct. 31.
$12 per person. Children 4 and under, and those over 65 are free. Cash only.
Dussel Farm
1109 Old Forge Rd., Kent
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, food festival.
Dates and times not updated for 2021 season.
No admission fees.
Guyette Farms
10852 Chamberlain Rd., Aurora
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, petting zoo, hay obstacle course, launch pad, corn slide.
Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 18 Oct 31.
Cash only. Prices not listed.
Hillcrest Orchards
50336 Telegraph Rd., Amherst
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple picking.
Opening Sept. 4. Weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Activities included with price of admission.
Honey Haven Farm
1327 County Road 1475, Ashland
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, horse-drawn wagons, corn cannons, pumpkin slingshots.
Open Wednesday through Sunday starting Sept. 25.
Prices vary by activity.
Jason’s Pumpkin Patch
12629 West Salem Carroll Rd., Oak Harbor
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, corn box, pony rides, pedal carts.
Open seven days a week, mid-September through Halloween.
Activities range from $2 to $11.
Kingsway Pumpkin Farm
1555 Andrews St. NE, Hartville
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, corn box, wagon rides, farm animals.
Dates and times not updated for 2021 season.
General admission is $8 per person. Children 3 and under are free. Pumpkins are extra.
Kuchta Farms
4480 State Route 82, Newton Falls
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides.
Open starting Sept. 11.
All-access admission $10.
Maize Valley Winery
6193 Edison St. NE, Hartville
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, pumpkin cannons, tire pile, goats, pedal carts.
Sept. 26 to Oct. 31, noon to 7 p.m.
Tickets prices not yet listed. Pumpkins are extra.
Mapleside Farms
294 Pearl Rd., Brunswick
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, super slide, giant jump pillows.
Fall festivals every weekend starting Sept. 11.
Prices vary by event.
Maze Craze
14070 Woodworth Rd., New Springfield
Corn maze, hayrides, corn cannons, kids zipline.
Opening Sept. 17.
Admission is $10 for those 5 years and older.
Nickajack Farms
2955 Manchester Ave. NW, North Lawrence
Pumpkin patch, farm animals, corn maze, pony rides.
Open from Sept. 11 to Oct. 31.
Separate areas for admission and non-admission. Pony rides $6.
Patterson Fruit Farm
11414 Caves Rd., Chesterland
Pumpkin patch, corn maze, apple picking.
September through November.
Admission is $8 Monday through Thursday, and $10 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Ramseyer Farms
4000 Ramseyer Ln., Wooster
Pumpkin patch, corn mazes, hayrides, jump pad, farm animals, pedal carts, tired playground.
Sept. 1 to Oct. 31
Buy tickets online.
Rockin’-R-Ranch
19066 East River Rd. Columbia Station
Pumpkin patch, hayrides, farm animals, pumpkin slide, pony rides.
Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 25 to Oct. 24.
$12 for general admission. Children 2 and under are free.
Rufener Hilltop Farms
1022 State Route 43, Mogadore
Pumpkin, corn maze, hayrides, train rides, corn pool.
Sept. 25 to Oct. 31.
Deluxe activity package for $14.
Szalay’s Farm and Market
4563 Riverview Rd., Peninsula
Pumpkin patch, corn maze.
Sept. 18 to Oct. 31.
Admission is $6. Kids 3 and under are free.
Is your favorite fall spot missing from our list? Send the information to jsteer@fox8.com