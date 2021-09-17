Skip to content
No charges filed: Dad was under ‘intense pressure’ when twin boys died in hot car, police say
Teens suspected in 2 armed carjackings in Akron; woman pistol-whipped
Man shot to death in Cleveland apartment
‘Love, Aunt Gabby’: Brian Laundrie’s sister shares postcards from Petito during last road trip
Mega Millions ticket hits jackpot; Powerball still up for grabs
Kenny’s all revved up about Horsepower Weekend
Cleveland Chain Reaction semi-finalists get ‘pitch practice’
Fox Recipe Box: Chestnut & Apple Stuffed Pork Chops
Fox 8 celebrates Browns Victory Monday
La Roux Creole Kitchen bringing flavors of the bayou to Cleveland
Chang 3-run triple off Benintendi’s glove, Indians beat KC
Browns Jarvis Landry out at least 3 games with knee injury
Perez breaks Bench’s record with 46th HR, KC tops Indians
Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week #6 nominees
Fall Fun 2021
Mark your calendar: When you can see Ohio’s fall leaves at their peak
Northeast Ohio fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking
Ohio treasurer joins fight against plan to force banks to turn over taxpayer account information to IRS
Alcohol shortages a sobering reality facing Ohio’s bars, restaurants
Ohio Rep. Bob Latta tests positive for coronavirus despite vaccination
Ohio sees highest levels ever of COVID hospitalizations among those under 50, DeWine says
Ohio football referees trapped in locker room as door blocked with vending machine
Ohio mom says her American flag was set on fire after speaking out about masks
Ohio lawmakers pushing to stiffen penalties for animal abusers
2 Ohio men, officer injured in stabbing; police shoot suspect
Ohio State Senator Matt Dolan announces run for U.S. Senate
Ohio dairy distributor issues voluntary recall of whole chocolate milk
More than half of Ohio students under local mandatory mask requirement
Parent sues Cloverleaf Local School District over mask mandate
