Maps: A look at winter storm heading for Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohio is preparing for a big winter storm.

A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Storm Watch are in effect from 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday morning.

We are going to see a mix of rain, ice and snow.

It will start Wednesday with rain that will transition to freezing rain.

Thursday will be an all-day snow event.

Things will taper off Friday, but it will be cold.

Lows will be in the single digits.

When all is said and done, the National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting 9 to 14 inches of snow and ice.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa and Sandusky counties.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Ashland, Ashtabula inland and lakeshore, Coshocton, Geauga, Holmes, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

They could see ice accumulations up to a quarter-inch followed by 8 inches of snow, according to NWS.

Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates throughout the week on this changing forecast.