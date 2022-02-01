Winter storm warning: What to expect in Northeast Ohio this week

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 Weather Team is keeping a close eye on the latest forecast models as another winter storm looms. It starts with a wintry mix in Northeast Ohio on Groundhog Day.

A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Storm Watch have been issued from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting 9 to 14 inches of snow and ice.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Cuyahoga, Erie, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Ottawa and Sandusky counties.

A Winter Storm Watch is also in effect from Wednesday evening through Friday morning with ice accumulations up to a quarter-inch followed by 8 inches of snow, according to NWS.

That’s for Ashland, Ashtabula inland and lakeshore, Coshocton, Geauga, Holmes, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne counties.

We’ll start to see rain Wednesday morning. That will transition into a wintry mix with ice and snow Wednesday afternoon and evening.

On Thursday, most areas of Northeast Ohio will see snow. The snow continues overnight Thursday into Friday and will taper from west to east in the morning.