AKRON, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested three suspects in connection with the beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming outside the I Promise School in Akron on June 2.

Deshawn Stafford Jr., 20; Tyler Stafford, 19; and Donovon Jones, 21 were arrested on warrants issued for homicide, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Ethan’s senseless and tragic death has touched every person in our community,” said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. “These arrests would not have been possible without the dedication of our Akron Police Department and their collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. They have worked around the clock on this case and I thank them for their tireless efforts. My thoughts and prayers remain with the entire Liming family at this time.”

Akron Police and the US Marshals worked together to locate and arrest Deshawn and Tyler Stafford at a residence located on the 500 block of North Howard Street in Akron. Jones was arrested at a residence located on the 200 block of Crosby Street in Akron, the release says.

Police said Liming and his friends were involved in a fight that evening with a group of males who were reportedly playing basketball on the property. Liming’s friends reportedly called 911 after the victim was knocked unconscious and beat up.