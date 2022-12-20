COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — A statewide Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday by the Columbus Police Department for infant twins.

UPDATE: One baby was found at the Dayton International Airport. Police are working to locate the other baby. It’s unclear which baby was located. Circumstances surrounding the baby’s recovery are unknown at this time.

FOX 8 reached out to Dayton airport police, who say the baby is safe and with his parents at this time.

The vehicle connected to the abduction has not been found but it is thought to have heavy left side damage and purple paint transfer from a crash on I-70 near Huber Heights.

According to the alert from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, the five-month-old twins were in their car seats when their mother stopped at a pizza shop around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Police said she left the vehicle running while she went into the shop. She told officers when she turned around after entering, she noticed her vehicle was gone.

A person of interest has been named. Nalah Jackson, 24, is 5’7″ and 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie.

(Credit: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Police are looking for a 2010, four-door, black Honda accord. It has a torn, temporary Ohio tag on the back along with a white bumper stickeer that says “Westside City Toys.” The woman told police the vehicle was missing its front bumper.

The twins were taken in a vehicle similar to this one. (Photo Credit: Columbus Police Department **Photo is not actual vehicle**)

According to the alert, Kasson and Kyair Thomass were wearing brown outfits when they were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.