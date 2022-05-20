CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned NFL investigators met with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson this week, but they want to meet with him again.

Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin has said before the NFL was being very thorough, and now he has indicated the league is far from being finished.

Hardin also said there is no timetable on when the NFL investigation will be done.

“Remaining schedule is unclear but they clearly want to complete it sometime this summer,” Hardin told the Fox 8 I-Team.

NFL investigators are trying to determine if Watson violated the league personal conduct policy.

Watson is facing 22 lawsuits from women alleging sexual misconduct during massage sessions. He is not facing any criminal charges. Two grand juries declined to indict him on any charges.

The 26-year-old has already given several depositions on the cases.

According to a transcript of a May 13 deposition obtained by the I-Team, Watson was asked by an attorney for the accusers if he is saying all 22 plaintiffs are lying about the allegations of sexual misconduct against him. This was his response.

“I’ve never had any sexual misconduct with any of these women,” Watson said. “I done told you before multiple times from day one I received the lawsuit. I never assaulted; I never harassed; I never disrespected: I never touched: no woman ever touched me, or nothing like that what these women are alleging that actually happened.”

Watson was also asked if he felt he has the ability to ruin the reputation of one of the accuser’s and her massage therapy business.

“I’m not trying to ruin anything with her with what she’s doing,” Watson stated. “She has the ability to ruin mine , though, for sure.”