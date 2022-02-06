Video: Mass rescue underway after ice drifts near Catawba Island

Video: An aerial view of the people stranded on the ice drift (Credit: Island Air Taxi- Dustin Shaffer)

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WJW) — The United States Coast Guard says a mass rescue is underway for 20 people who are stuck on an ice drift near Catawba Island.

A post says, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling.

Rescue crews along with a Good Samaritan with an airboat are on the scene.

Photo courtesy Island Air Taxi/Dustin Shaffer

Photo courtesy Island Air Taxi/Dustin Shaffer

Photo courtesy Island Air Taxi/Dustin Shaffer

Photo courtesy Island Air Taxi/Dustin Shaffer

Photo courtesy Island Air Taxi/Dustin Shaffer

The National Weather Service issued a warning to stay off the ice because there was a strong possibility of it breaking off and drifting toward Canada.

**The above video, courtesy viewer Emerson Young, shows the scene at Catawba Island.**

A FOX 8 viewer sent in a photo he took of a large crack in the ice he saw while in flight from Cleveland to Detroit on Saturday.

(Photo credit: Benjamin Buehner)



