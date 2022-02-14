Hudson mayor resigns, a week after comment that ice fishing may lead to prostitution

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – The mayor in Hudson, has resigned, less than a week after making a comment at a city council meeting that ice fishing could lead to prostitution.

The Fox 8 I-Team obtained a copy of the mayor’s resignation. The mayor said his comments were his attempt to “inject a bit of dry humor.” We asked him to discuss the matter with us but he declined. He did release the following statement.

“When I entered the race for mayor in 2019, my objective was to bring about change. To shakeup city council and our city administration, to return Hudson to its core conservative values, and to focus on the needs of our community; not the wants of a few. Residents repeatedly said city leadership had been focusing on amenities and luxuries while our streets and infrastructure crumbled. Concerns over the Phase II development project and questionable spending of $30 million in prior years were equally shared by the voters who elected me. City Council workshops are a time for discussing important matters, the sharing of ideas and concerns, as well as one’s knowledge and experience prior to crafting legislation to establish new laws and policies. My comments at Tuesday’s workshop were made out of concern for our community; what could become of unintended consequences of new legislation, based on my prior television news reporting experience. My attempt to inject a bit of dry humor to make a point about this, in the midst of a cold, snowy February, was grossly misunderstood. Some in our community saw this as an opportunity to engage in the politics of personal destruction by means of character assassination, blaming me for the negative international press they helped to promote. Since the passing of my wife, First Lady Sherri Moyer, I have given considerable thought to the next stage of my life. Retirement is on the near horizon. With the recent changes on city council, where six of seven seats have turned over, City Hall is entering a new era. My role as a change agent is complete. Hudson has a stronger financial and economic base than ever before, and major road improvements are being completed. I have, therefore, decided to step down as mayor to allow for new leadership, a clean slate, and a path forward.”

Council is expected to accept the mayor’s resignation during Tuesday’s council meeting.

Jody Roberts, communications manager for the city of Hudson, confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team Friday that the council directed staff to allow ice fishing.

Hudson city officials discussed the issue during a council meeting last week. Some members of the council were concerned about people getting injured.

Mayor Craig Shubert said he was worried about prostitution. The mayor said if city lawmakers allow ice fishing, someone may want an ice shanty.

“And if you then allow ice fishing with shanties, then that leads to another problem, prostitution,” the mayor said during the work session. “Just some data points to consider.”