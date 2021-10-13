Former Cleveland Indians All Star catcher dies at 74

In this May 26, 2015, photo, Oakland Athletics broadcaster and former catcher Ray Fosse is interviewed before a baseball game between the Athletics and the Detroit Tigers in Oakland, Calif. Fosse never did fully recover physically from one of most infamous plays in All-Star Game history, when he was bulled over by Pete Rose in the 12th inning of the 1970 Summer Classic. As the game returns to Cincinnati, Fosse is reminded again of that moment. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Former Cleveland Indians All Star catcher Ray Fosse passed away Wednesday. He had been silently battling cancer for nearly 16 years, all the while broadcasting games for the Oakland A’s.

A native of Marion, Illinois, Fosse broke into the big leagues with the Indians in 1967. Fosse became an American League All Star in 1970, but it was an incident in the midsummer classic that year in Cincinnati that defined his career.

Superstar Pete Rose crashed into Fosse on the final play of the game while trying to score and as a result of the collision, Fosse sustained a fractured and separated shoulder. Those injuries did not heal properly and Fosse had to deal with nagging pain the rest of his career.

He made one more All Star game and played for the Indians for two different stints: 1967-1972 and 1976-1977.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ray Fosse.



In 8 seasons with Cleveland, Ray became a fan favorite. The two-time All-Star and Gold Glover was selected as a member of the Indians Top 100 players in 2001.



Our thoughts go out to his family and friends during this time.

He also played for Oakland, helping the A’s win World Series titles in 1973 and 1974. Fosse played 12 seasons in the majors, which also included Seattle and Milwaukee.

Fosse married his wife, Carol, in April of his rookie season,1970.

As the Oakland broadcaster for many seasons, Fosse was nominated for a Ford C. Frick Award in 2002.

He revealed the cancer diagnosis in August of this season and stepped away from broadcasting duties. He would never broadcast again.

Fosse was 74.