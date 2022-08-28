CLEVELAND (WJW) – With just days into a new school year, several local classrooms will be empty on Monday due to the excessive heat and humidity in the forecast.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District has switched the following schools to remote learning for the day:

Bard High School Early College

Benjamin Franklin

Charles Mooney

Facing History New Tech

Glenville High School

Mary Church Terrell / Louis Agassiz

New Tech West

Newton D. Baker

School of One locations at Bard, Collinwood, and Glenville

Stonebrook White Montessori

Tremont Montessori

Colllinwood High School in Cleveland is closed today due to staff absences. There will be no remote learning.

Coventry Middle School will be closed for heat concerns on Monday. According to Coventry Local Schools, the district has been working to fix the air conditioning in its middle school over the past week.

Hertiage Christian School in Canton will not have classes today because of the heat as well.

Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners in Canton is closed due to heat.

Summit Academy Lorain Elementary is closed for high temperatures. The building doesn’t have air conditioning.

According to FOX 8 Weather, highs Monday could hit 90. Humidity could make the temperature outside feel even hotter.

Check the latest school closings here.