Breaking News Email Alerts

Skip to content
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
Cleveland
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Fox 8 News
Coronavirus
Video
FOX 8 I-Team
Missing
Ohio News
Celebrating Remarkable Women in Northeast Ohio
SIgn up for FOX 8 Newsletters
Video Games News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC Bureau
NewsFeed Now
Top Stories
Country star Eric Church coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this fall
Top Stories
Report: Columbus Zoo officials used sports suites, properties for personal use; Awarded no-bid construction contract
Video
LIVE: Cause of Tiger Woods crash to be released by Los Angeles sheriff
Live
Third person sentenced for photographer’s death at Hocking Hills
I-Team: 6 Rocky River teachers leave jobs in middle of investigation
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 apps
LIVE: Vermilion Wollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
Dig This: It’s time to ‘wake up’ your lawn
Video
Top Stories
Kenny invites you to ‘Eat & Explore’ in Cleveland’s Lee-Harvard neighborhood
Video
Top Stories
Kenny gets hooked on fly fishing – but can he actually catch a fish?
Video
The Dawson Foundation teams up with local Chik-fil-A for opening day giveaway
Video
Kenny’s caught ‘Opening Day’ fever at Progressive Field
Video
Children and summer activities: Doctor talks about what is key to kids’ safety
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Indians
Cleveland NFL Draft
Cleveland Cavaliers
Video Game News
Friday Night Touchdown
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Top Stories
‘Four years in the making’: NFL Draft countdown underway with construction at the main stage in Cleveland
Video
Top Stories
Cavaliers beat Spurs, end 5-game skid
NCAA Championship: Baylor beats Gonzaga to win first men’s basketball national title
MLB moving All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field: AP source
Group protests name before Cleveland Indians home opener
Video
Seen on TV
Contests
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Sign up for daily news updates
Closed Caption Questions
Having problems watching FOX 8?
Public File Assistance
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News Email Alerts
I-Team: 6 Rocky River teachers leave jobs in middle of investigation
Video
Around the Buckeye State
Third person sentenced for photographer’s death at Hocking Hills
Ohio neighborhood schedules search party for ‘Big Squirrel’
Taco Bell hoping to fill thousands of jobs during outdoor ‘Hiring Parties,’ including in Cleveland
Video
Judge postpones Ohio law requiring burials for aborted fetuses
Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno announces U.S. Senate run ‘to stop socialism’
Video
Ohio drops outdoor mass gathering order
Video
Ohio’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law now in effect; here’s what it means
Video
Race to vaccinate teens as COVID-19 variants spread
Video
Read: Ohio’s simplified order on masks, social distancing
Video
Ohio ‘Stand Your Ground’ law starts Tuesday
Ohio man gets 30 years to life for deaths at medical center
Ohio lawmakers debate banning vaccine passports
Video
More Ohio News