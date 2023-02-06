Sextortion in Ohio

Editor’s Note: If you or anyone you know is the victim of a crime, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report it online at tips.fbi.gov.

It’s an online crisis that is targeting teenagers: sextortion. It’s a crime that federal and state officials say is rapidly increasing.

In 2022 alone, 3,000 children nationwide became victims, with crimes even being liked to suicides, including one locally.

Fox 8 and Fox8.com are working to bring awareness to this crisis. Throughout this week, we’ll be sharing stories of families affected by the crimes, officials investigating them, and experts working to prevent them.

