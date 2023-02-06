Sextortion in Ohio

Editor’s Note: If you or anyone you know is the victim of a crime, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or report it online at tips.fbi.gov.

It’s an online crisis that is targeting teenagers: sextortion. It’s a crime that federal and state officials say is rapidly increasing.

In 2022 alone, 3,000 children nationwide became victims, with crimes even being liked to suicides, including one locally.

Fox 8 and Fox8.com are working to bring awareness to this crisis. Throughout this week, we’ll be sharing stories of families affected by the crimes, officials investigating them, and experts working to prevent them.

Check out our coverage below, and visit throughout the week for more stories.

Digital Danger: Sextortion Exposed

More stories

Latest Video Headlines

NewsNation reporter arrested at DeWine’s news conference

Monsters preying on your children online; what parents …

DeWine reacts to reporter arrest

Weather update: Wednesday evening

One Tank Trip: Pro Football Hall of Fame

7 vehicles stolen from Willoughby car dealership, …

More Videos
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Sign up today for your Cleveland Browns updates

Hot on FOX 8