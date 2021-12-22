Win tickets to Wild Winter Lights at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Use the form below to enter for a chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to Wild Winter Lights!

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is transforming into a winter wonderland this holiday season with Wild Winter Lights presented by NOPEC. Featuring more than one million individual lights and unique twists on holiday traditions. This year’s event features hundreds of lighting displays across holiday-themed areas and a dynamic light show featuring a massive 50-foot-tall tree. Drive-through and walk-through nights available. The walk-through event features dazzling walk-through displays, carousel rides, costume characters, model train displays, ice carvers, live music from festive choirs.