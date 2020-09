Save the date for Dick Goddard’s APL Telethon on Thursday, September 17th! The telethon will air on Fox 8 beginning at 6am and ending at 7:30pm. The telethon will raise money to help the approximately 13,000 animals that the Cleveland APL cares for every year. When you tune in, you will hear stories about the many wonderful animals that are waiting for loving homes at the Cleveland APL. You will…