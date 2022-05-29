Just in time for Father’s Day, Fox 8, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Live Nation are looking for Northeast Ohio’s Hall of Fame dads.

Below, tell us why the dad in your life is a ‘Hall of Fame’ worthy dad. We will select winners each day from June 6 through June 16.

Winners will receive a pair of tickets to one of four upcoming concerts featuring Rock and Roll Hall of Famers: Rod Stewart, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top, Joan Jett, Doobie Brothers or Def Leppard.

All entries will be entered into a grand prize drawing for tickets to all four shows plus two tickets to the Rock Hall and $200 to spend in their store.