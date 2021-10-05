Walk Anywhere Week is here and you could win $100!

FOX 8 has teamed up with UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and Safe Kids Greater Cleveland to bring you “Walk Anywhere Week”. From October 6th – October 12th we want to see pictures of you walking anywhere in Northeast Ohio! Entries will be accepted all the way through October 17th to ensure we get all the walking action from “Walk Anywhere Week”!

The first 200 people who upload a picture of themselves walking will receive a 2021 Walk Anywhere acrylic charm. And one (1) lucky person who shares a picture will be randomly selected to win a $100 Amazon Gift Card.

Ready to get walking? Click here to upload your picture today!

And don’t forget to walk safely with the Safe Kids Worldwide tips below:

Top Tips for Kids

Look left, right and left again when crossing the street. And continue looking until safely across.

It’s always best to walk on sidewalks or paths and cross at street corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street.

Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Be especially careful in parking lots or when crossing driveways.

If you are using a cell phone, head phones or a game, remember: Devices down when you cross the street.

Top Tips for Parents

Talk to your kids about how to be safe while walking. It’s always best to walk on sidewalks or paths and cross at street corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

Teach kids at an early age to put down their devices and then look left, right and left again when crossing the street.

Children under 10 should cross the street with an adult. Every child is different, but developmentally, it can be hard for kids to judge speed and distance of cars until age 10.

Remind kids to make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street and to watch out for cars that are turning or backing up.

Set a good example by putting devices down when you are driving or walking around cars. If we put our devices down, our kids are more likely to do the same.

When driving, be especially alert in residential neighborhoods and school zones and be on the lookout for bikers, walkers or runners who may be distracted or may step into the street unexpectedly.