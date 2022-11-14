Ugly Sweater parties have been all the rage for years across the country…but why let humans have all the fun? We all know our furry friends are the cutest, even in the ugliest pet clothes!

That’s why in 2022, we are launching the New Day Cleveland “Ugly Holiday Sweaters Sweepstakes: Pet Edition”. Our favorite pictures will be show on New Day Cleveland from: 12/12 – 12/16. (Sponsored by: North Royalton Animal Hospital / Paws at Play Resort and Daycare)

Want your furry friend to be featured on New Day Cleveland and have a chance to win a full grooming session & $50 pet gift card? Upload your Ugly Holiday Sweater Pet Pics below: