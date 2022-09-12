Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) – today announced the dates for its highly anticipated 2022 winter tour, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More presented by Hallmark Channel. For 2022, TSO brings a completely updated presentation of the unforgettable, multi-generational holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve,” to 60 cities across the nation.

Mark your calendars for the FOX 8 EXCLUSIVE Pre-Sale (9/15/22):

This THURSDAY, 9/15/22, from 10AM – 10PM is your chance to get your tickets in advance for the TSO Cleveland show! Click here for the EXCLUSIVE FOX 8 pre-sale using promo code: FOX8 when you check-out on THURSDAY, 9/15/22!

Enter to WIN Tickets Below!

And don’t forget to enter for a chance to win tickets to the show by telling us who you’d take to The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More presented by Hallmark Channel. We’ll select one (1) random person to win tickets to the show. Simply fill out the form below to get started!