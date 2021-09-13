Trans Siberian Orchestra FOX 8 Pre-Sale

Contests
Posted: / Updated:

After a long year off the road, we mean it when we say… we’ve missed you. And that’s why we’re psyched to say we’re BACK and coming to see YOU live and in person as we celebrate 25 years of Trans-Siberian Orchestra with the show, Christmas Eve and Other Stories.  

Trans Siberian Orchestra


On Thursday, September 16th, FOX 8 has YOUR pre-sale tickets so you don’t miss out on TSO’s return to CLE. Here are the details to ensure you snag your ticket for this year:

  • Pre-Sale Date / Time:  Thursday, September 16 from 10 AM – 10 PM
  • Password – FOX8
  • Pre-Sale Link – Click Here

Trans-Siberian Orchestra | 2021 Show Information
December 30th: 3 pm & 8 pm Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Tickets on Sale Friday, Sept 17th at 10 am

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story