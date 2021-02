With over 260 million licensed drivers in the US, it’s no wonder this startup is taking off and saving people money, for free!

Are you aware that you could receive a large discount by using this new startup’s service? In addition, if you live in certain zip codes, you may get extremely low rates.

What exactly do you need to do? Here is one easy rule to follow.

You have to compare quotes. Don’t even consider buying car insurance without doing this first.