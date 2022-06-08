If you love football, then we’re sure you’ve been enjoying the 2022 USFL season! Right now you can enter for a chance to win a VIP Experience for the 2022 Championship Game taking place at the Football Hall of Fame in Canton, OH, on July 3rd. Experience includes:

Premium seats (club or cabana level)

Premium parking

Pre-game sideline access

Walk out of locker room with team (escorted by myself)

Photo w/ cheerleaders & mascots

Sideline access for trophy presentation ceremony

To enter, simply tell us what you’d name your USFL Team using the form below – get creative and good luck!