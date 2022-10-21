Put on your favorite pair of pajamas and hop aboard the Polar Express for a magical journey to the North Pole at the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum!

Join us for this family experience of the award-winning book, “The Polar Express,” written by Chris Van Allsburg. Your adventure begins on board our decorated train as Storytellers read the story aloud. As the train heads north toward the North Pole, festive elves will entertain you with songs and activities. Delicious hot chocolate and a cookie specially made by Mrs. Claus just for you are served on board.

The Polar Express Rides and will take place, Thursdays from 6pm-8pm and Sundays at 8pm.

For event and ticket information click here!

Click here to buy tickets today!