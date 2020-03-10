The Great Destination Hunt – Where is Kenny?

Where is Kenny?



FOX 8 and Destination Cleveland are asking you to guess what iconic Cleveland location Kenny is standing in front of each week, for a chance to win amazing CLE prize packs! Each week’s prize pack will correspond with the location where Kenny is featured that week.

Ready to test your Cleveland landmark knowledge? Use the links below to play along with us each week!!!

Wish you crossed the Cuyahoga River more often to check out the other side of the city? Haven’t had the chance to scope all the city’s new attractions? Let’s change that. Destination Cleveland created Be a Tourist in Your Hometown Weekend, a no-excuses weekend for Clevelanders to get out there and explore The Land – special events, sightseeing tours, discounts and fun included, March 27- 29. It’s all in preparation for Visit Me in CLE Weekend June 19-21, 2020. Tour it. Love it. Share it.

During Be a Tourist in Your Hometown Weekend, you’ll get the chance to explore Cleveland, while winning prizes, playing games and earning your chance for an Ultimate Cleveland Giveaway. It’s all happening at eight area Hubs during Be a Tourist in Your Hometown Weekend, March 27–29.

The Hubs include: