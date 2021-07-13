Spiked Seltzer Stroll comes to Downtown Willoughby in July 2021

July 24th, 2021 | 1pm to 5pm

DownTown Willoughby | Erie Street, Willoughby, Ohio 44094

12 LOCATIONS ALL SERVING UP DIFFERENT FLAVORS & BRANDS OF SPIKED SELTZER + A SOUVENIR SELTZER KOOZIE

Check In Location : Garage Bar

Check In Time : 12:30pm to 3:30pm

Spiked seltzers have become one of the hottest summer drinks, so we’ve decided to make a day of trying all the different ones out there. You’ll get to try new flavors and new brands. Who knows, you might find a new pool side favorite. You’ll also get a koozie made perfectly for the size of a spiked seltzer can, so now you can keep that drink nice and cold. All locations will also be coming up with a food special just for our event, so you’ll be able to buy some good food as well. And don’t forget, we have a bunch of the local DTW businesses involved. They have some great deals for you and are part of the ticket price. Those specials are included in your passport so you can go redeem them when you are ready. Click to get your tickets!

WHAT YOU GET

– Samples from all 12 locations. (Over $30 in Drinks – Almost 6 Full Cans)

– Koozie made for a spiked seltzer can ($5 value)

– Passport full of coupons to the local DTW businesses (Over $50 in Deals)

LOCAL RETAILERS INVOLVED (Offer for Ticket Holders Only-Coupon Included in Passport)

Harmony Yoga Studios – Drop In Class Only $10 (Save $9)

DTW Nutrition – Buy One Get the Second at Half Price

Arabica Coffee – Buy One Get the Second at Half Price

Yogi’s Closet – 20% Off Single Purchase

ETC Boutique – 10% Off Single Purchase

Achilles Running Shop – 15% Off Single Purchase

SOUVENIR

Koozie made for a spiked seltzer can

COST

$35 Regular Rate (Through July 22nd)

$40 Late Registration (July 23rd to July 24th)