Snap your food pics for prizes!

Are you ready to get out of the house and enjoy a night downtown? Fox8 and Destination Cleveland want to help you make that dream a reality.
Through April 28th, you can enter to win a night at the Drury Hotel and a gift card to Michael Symon’s Mabel’s BBQ. All you have to do is snap some pics of your favorite food from one of our participating restaurants listed below. Whether you dine in or eat out, we want to see your favorite coffee, burritos, fish fry, dessert, whatever you desire.
Here’s how to enter:
- Dine in or take out
- Open Instagram or Twitter
- Snap your food pic
- Tag the restaurant, add #Fox8, add #mynightdowntown, add #ThisIsCle
- Post your pic and eat your food!
Each food pic post with correct tags will count as one entry.
You can enter as many times as you like and feel good that you’re supporting your local restaurants.
And don’t forget. as you’re visiting some of your favorite places, make sure to check out Destination Cleveland’s Eat & Explore Challenge for more chances to win cool.
See all the entries here!
Dine in or Take Out from these participating restaurants:
- Academy Tavern
- Angies Soul Food
- Balaton
- Benny’s Sports Bar
- Big Bites
- Big Mamma’s Burritos
- Bigby Coffee
- Boaz
- Boiler 65
- Bruno’s
- Cafe Social
- Cedarland
- Clean Eating Restaurant
- Cleveland Breakfast Club
- Corner 11
- Diallo’s Steak
- Edison’s Pizza in Lucky’s
- Edwins
- Epic Restaurant & Lounge copy
- El Taino Restaurant
- Fat Cats
- Flying Fig
- Gino’s Cento
- Guanaquita’s
- Gually’s Bakery
- Gus’s Diner 185
- Halfmoon Bakery
- Harvard Wine & Grill
- Holland’s Bar B Q
- J & B Grille
- Jalapeno Grille
- La Morenita
- Las Dos Fronteras
- Lady Luck MTS 1 Bar and Grill
- Landmark
- Le petit triangle cafe
- Leonard’s Bar & Grille
- Ludwigs Bar
- Luxe
- Mac’s Sport Bar and Grill
- Mashiso
- Mj’s Café
- Mom’s Family Restaurant
- Muldoons saloon & eatery
- Nates Deli
- Ninja City
- Ohio City Burrito
- Pin Pin’s Kitchen
- Pulp
- Quisqueya La Bella
- Red Chimney
- Remixx
- Rincon Criollo
- Sachsenheim
- Saucisson
- Sazon Domirriqueno
- Scotti’s
- The Standard Restaurant
- Terrapin Bakery
- Unbar
- Your Place and Mine