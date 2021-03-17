Snap your food pics for prizes!

Are you ready to get out of the house and enjoy a night downtown? Fox8 and Destination Cleveland want to help you make that dream a reality.

Through April 28th, you can enter to win a night at the Drury Hotel and a gift card to Michael Symon’s Mabel’s BBQ. All you have to do is snap some pics of your favorite food from one of our participating restaurants listed below. Whether you dine in or eat out, we want to see your favorite coffee, burritos, fish fry, dessert, whatever you desire.

Here’s how to enter:

Dine in or take out

Open Instagram or Twitter

Snap your food pic

Tag the restaurant, add #Fox8, add #mynightdowntown, add #ThisIsCle

Post your pic and eat your food!

Each food pic post with correct tags will count as one entry.

You can enter as many times as you like and feel good that you’re supporting your local restaurants.

And don’t forget. as you’re visiting some of your favorite places, make sure to check out Destination Cleveland’s Eat & Explore Challenge for more chances to win cool.

Dine in or Take Out from these participating restaurants:

Academy Tavern

Angies Soul Food

Balaton

Benny’s Sports Bar

Big Bites

Big Mamma’s Burritos

Bigby Coffee

Boaz

Boiler 65

Bruno’s

Cafe Social

Cedarland

Clean Eating Restaurant

Cleveland Breakfast Club

Corner 11

Diallo’s Steak

Edison’s Pizza in Lucky’s

Edwins

Epic Restaurant & Lounge copy

El Taino Restaurant

Fat Cats

Flying Fig

Gino’s Cento

Guanaquita’s

Gually’s Bakery

Gus’s Diner 185

Halfmoon Bakery

Harvard Wine & Grill

Holland’s Bar B Q

J & B Grille

Jalapeno Grille

La Morenita

Las Dos Fronteras

Lady Luck MTS 1 Bar and Grill

Landmark

Le petit triangle cafe

Leonard’s Bar & Grille

Ludwigs Bar

Luxe

Mac’s Sport Bar and Grill

Mashiso

Mj’s Café

Mom’s Family Restaurant

Muldoons saloon & eatery

Nates Deli

Ninja City

Ohio City Burrito

Pin Pin’s Kitchen

Pulp

Quisqueya La Bella

Red Chimney

Remixx

Rincon Criollo

Sachsenheim

Saucisson

Sazon Domirriqueno

Scotti’s

The Standard Restaurant

Terrapin Bakery

Unbar

Your Place and Mine