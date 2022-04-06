Show off what makes your hometown unique by sharing a video and you could win a professional vlogging kit, it’s everything you need to become the next big influencer.





Terms and Conditions to Participate:



1. No purchase necessary to participate.



2. Participation is limited to legal U.S. residents who reside within WJW’s (the “Station”) viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of submission.



3. Eligible participants will submit a video of their best hometown. All submissions must comply with the Video Restrictions detailed below.



4. Participant acknowledges and agrees that all Video submissions become the property of the Station and will not be returned or acknowledged.



5. If the subject of the photo submission, is under the age of 18 years old at the time of submission, the submission must be undertaken by that subject’s parent or legal guardian.



6. Video submissions, after a vetting process by the Station, will be available for public view on the Station’s website.



7. The Station, at its sole discretion, may broadcast the Video submission on the air at any point after submission and verification.