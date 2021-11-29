Remarkable Women 2021: Nominate a remarkable woman in your community

Skip to content
Fox 8 Cleveland WJW
Cleveland
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Watch Fox 8 News
Coronavirus
Video
FOX 8 I-Team
Missing
Ohio News
Sign up for FOX 8 Newsletters
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC Bureau
BestReviews
Top Stories
Browns now 6-6 on the season after losing to Ravens in interception-filled game
Gallery
Top Stories
‘Important you’re prepared’: As snow season returns ODOT deals with roads, drivers
Video
Spirit Airlines passenger zip-tied, arrested after assaulting flight attendants at airport
Video
Canada confirms country’s first two cases of omicron COVID-19 variant
Video
Ohio Vax-2-School scholarship program’s second deadline is today
Video
Weather
Forecast Discussion
Akron/Canton Radar
Maps and Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe weather guide
Stay informed: Download the FOX 8 apps
LIVE: Vermilion Woollybear Cam
Closings
Pinpoint School Closings
Closing Text Alerts
Am Show
Cool Schools
Recipe Box
Kickin’ It With Kenny
Top Stories
‘Woke up feeling dangerous’: This year’s Fox 8 Turkey Bowl winner is…
Video
Top Stories
Kenny’s kickin it with the World Fingerstyle Guitar Champion
Video
Top Stories
‘Gotta Groove Records’ shows Kenny how to press a vinyl record
Video
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Vindys
Video
Kenny kicks off holiday shopping season at the I-X Center’s Christmas Connection
Video
East 185th Street ‘Pop-Up Christmas Shops’ offer one stop holiday shopping
Video
New Day
New Day Recipes
Sports
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland NFL Draft
Cleveland Cavaliers
Friday Night Touchdown
China 2022
The Big Game
Top Stories
Browns now 6-6 on the season after losing to Ravens in interception-filled game
Gallery
Top Stories
Here are the matchups for the Ohio state high school football championships
Top Stories
Cleveland Browns fall to Baltimore Ravens 16-10
Video
Darius Garland scores 26 points, Cavaliers beat Magic 105-92
Ohio State falls to Michigan, 42-27
Video
Browns activate Hunt, Conklin from injured reserve ahead of Ravens match
Seen on TV
Contests
Remarkable Women
Jobs
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Sign up for daily news updates
Nexstar News Partners
Closed Caption Questions
Having problems watching FOX 8?
Public File Assistance
Advertise with FOX 8
Nexstar Job Opportunities
Fox 8 Program Guide
Antenna TV Program Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Remarkable Women 2021: Nominate a remarkable woman in your community
Contests
Posted:
Nov 29, 2021 / 12:00 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 23, 2021 / 01:07 PM EST
Use the form below to nominate a remarkable woman in your life.
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction