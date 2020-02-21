Pinecrest Sunday Brunch Crawl 2020

March 22, 2020 | 11am to 2pm

Pinecrest | 200 Park Avenue, Orange Village, Ohio 44122

Everyone loves a good sunday brunch. So join us at Pinecrest for a brand new fun way to enjoy your Sunday. Each location will be sampling out one of their brunch items for you to try.

ALSO … everyone gets a little champagne to start things off. You will be given some bubbles at check in when you pick up your passport for the day.

Ticket price will include your passport that lists all participating locations and their dish. As you get your sample, that location will mark it off your passport and you can move onto the next one. You can go in any order you’d like. Ticket price does include the sampling of all the food from each location.

Buy tickets here!

$30 Early Bird (First 200 Tickets)

$35 Regular Rate (Through March 15th)

$40 Late Registration (March 16th to March 22nd)