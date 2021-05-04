Nominate a Teacher to Win Free Car Washes For a Year!

Let’s face it. This school year has been weird. But we’re getting through it, thanks to our amazing educators. During the month of May, nominate any teacher/educator in your life for a their chance to win FREE CAR WASHES for a year from Sgt. Clean Car Wash. Enter the contest below! If the form doesn’t load you can enter here

Bonus: Sgt. Clean Car Wash will be celebrating “Teacher Appreciation Week” with free car washes for teachers/educators (with presentation of a school ID/badge) from Monday, May 3rd – Sunday, May 9th.