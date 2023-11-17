With your help Mortach Financial can make a difference for disabled veterans and veterans with PTS (Referred to by Travis as Post Traumatic Growth) and their families. The Travis Mills Foundation is a nationally recognized retreat located in the Belgrade Lakes Region of Maine to support veterans who have been injured during active duty. With its long-term programs and adaptive activities such as horseback riding, this Foundation helps our veterans overcome physical obstacles and strengthen their family bonds by providing a safe place to interact with other veterans and receive the support they need.

Thanks to amazing donors like you, we’ve raised over $5 Million Dollars in just 3 years! $1.6 million in 2020 $1.8 million in 2021 & $1.9 million in 2022. We are doing it again in 2023: Make a Donation Today!