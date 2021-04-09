Mac & Cheese Stroll Willoughby returns in 2021

April 17th, 2021 | 1pm to 5pm

DownTown Willoughby | Erie Street, Willoughby, Ohio 44094

10 LOCATIONS ALL SERVING UP THEIR OWN TAKE ON MAC & CHEESE & YOU GET A SOUVENIR COLLAPSIBLE CONTAINER. PLUS SPECIAL COUPONS FROM LOCAL RETAILERS FOR TICKET HOLDERS.

Check In Location : Westel’s Patio | 4084 Erie St, Willoughby, OH 44094

Check In Time : 12:30pm to 3:30pm

Back for the 5th year, the Mac & Cheese Crawl Willoughby is coming in April. Each restaurant will be serving up their own special version of this comfort food. Also, each location will offer a drink special good for ticket holders only. Check out the locations and their items below. This is going to be a super fun day in DTW.

Ticket price will include your passport that lists all participating locations and their dish. As you get your sample, that location will mark it off your passport and you can move onto the next one. You can go in any order you’d like. Ticket price does include the sampling of all the food from each location. PLUS some of the local retailers will include special deals. These will be located inside the passport and you can redeem them.

LOCAL RETAILERS INVOLVED (Offer for Ticket Holders Only-Coupon Included in Passport)

Harmony Yoga Studios – Drop In Class Only $10 (Save $9)

DTW Nutrition – Buy One Get the Second at Half Price

Arabica Coffee – Buy One Get the Second at Half Price

Yogi’s Closet – 20% Off Single Purchase

ETC Boutique – 10% Off Single Purchase

Achilles Running Shop – 15% Off Single Purchase

ALL 10 LOCATIONS – Buy Tickets Here

$35 Regular Ticket (Through April 15)

$40 Late Registration (April 16 – Sept 17)