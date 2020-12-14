Last Chance to Join the Saucy State of Mind!

If you’ve ever been interested in joining the craft beer community here in Cleveland (and beyond), Saucy Brew Work’s crowdfunding will be closing on December 23rd! These investments will be finalizing the buildouts of our Columbus and Detroit breweries, more jobs for our local community members, and expanding distribution efforts to get our beer in more hands. You also get some great perks!

LAST CALL: In search of the perfect holiday gift? The Secret Sauce Society is a membership-only beer club created for those with a taste for adventure. You’re invited to turn the key to venturesome recipes, rare barrel-aged beers, big hop profiles and more. Memberships are available in 6 Beer and 12 Beer packages. The beers included in the packages are small batch and exclusive to you.